Health spending growth still slowing in France

Provisional figures from the CNAM, the French national health fund organization, indicate that national health care spending growth has continued to fall.

In the 12 months ending November 2004, growth was 4.2%, compared with 4.4% in the 12 months to October, which means annual spending growth is gradually getting close to the 4% target limit set by parliament under the 2004 social security legislation. Reimbursements in the 12-month period went up 3.6% and those of the public-sector hospitals and clinics rose 4%.