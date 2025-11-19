HEALTH TARGETS AND CONSEQUENCES

Many people have stated that there is a crisis in health care funding in every European country, said David Austice, president of Merck & Co's European human health division, speaking at the Financial Times pharmaceutical conference last month. "This funding crisis cannot be resolved effectively by palliative measures such as government cost cutting," he stated, adding that "it requires instead structural reform to encourage greater competition of all insurers and suppliers in the health care systems in order to achieve greater cost efficiencies."

Referring to problems in achieving health targets, Mr Austice said that governments are too focused on numbers and have lost sight of patients. In many instances governments have shied away from their mandate to protect and, more importantly, improve the health of their citizens. There comes a need, therefore, to identify priorities and set measurable national health targets. He noted that in his view governments should assume a dual accountability to their people - accountability for the money they spend and how they spend it and accountability for improving the health of their people.

Addressing the need for structural reform, Mr Austice painted a gloomy picture. "European populations are growing older," he said, "claiming a larger share of official health care resources. Rapid rate of technological discovery and its fast dissemination have heightened demand for health care." In tandem with this, "economic recession makes steeper taxes or higher payroll deductions for health politically difficult. And, under the Maastricht Treaty, European Union member states have agreed to reduce their deficits by the year 2000, requiring restructuring of national health budgets." All these factors have long-term causes and will require profound structural changes in existing European health care systems.