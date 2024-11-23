Healthfinder Web Site

US Health and Human Services Secretary Donna Shalala has launchedHealthfinder, a new government gateway site on the Internet that will make it much easier for most Americans to find health information on the World Wide Web. The Internet address for this is: http://www.healthfinder.gov. Healthfinder is said to bring together under one umbrella the broad range of consumer health information resources produced by the federal government and its many partners.
