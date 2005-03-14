Heart attack victims benefit from Sanofi's Plavix

French drugmaker Sanofi-Aventis' flagship product, the antithrombotic blockbuster Plavix (clopidogrel), has been shown to improve outcome following myocardial infarction when administered in combination with aspirin.
The data are from two separate trials, COMMIT/CCS-2 (Clopidogrel and Metoprolol in Myocardial Infarction Trial) and CLARITY-TIMI 28 (clopidogrel as Adjunctive Reperfusion Therapy-Thrombolysis In Myocardial Infarction study 28), which included almost 50,000 patients.
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Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
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