Heavy R&D Costs Push R-PR Profits Down By 2.1%

Rhone-Poulenc Rorer, the Franco-American group which has just succeeded in acquiring UK-based Fisons, reports that for the third quarter of 1995 net profits declined 2.1% to $107.3 million as a result of continued heavy spending on R&D, which was up 24% to $190 million on the like, year-earlier period. Earnings were flat, but showed a 2.6% rise if proceeds from asset sales in the previous year are excluded.

Sales for the three months showed a 6.6% increase to $1.2 billion, fuelled particularly by a rise of 8.5% in the USA, where there was strong growth for its Lovenox (enoxaparin), Azmacort (triamcinolone) and plasma proteins. For the nine months to date, R-PR's sales rose 15% to $3.55 billion, resulting in net income of $282.5 million, compared with a restated $180.1 million in the similar 1994 period. Operating income, however, advanced a sharp 47% to $484.9 million.

On October 20, after the Fisons board backed down following a hard-fought battle and recommended shareholders to accept R-PR's 265 pence/share offer (Marketletters passim), the latter announced that it has either bought or received acceptance for a total of 67.2% of the issued ordinary shares of Fisons, and as a result has declared its offer unconditional.