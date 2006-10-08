Heidelberg Pharma raises 16M euros

German drugmaker Heidelberg Pharma GmbH, a privately-held firm which specializes in the improvement of patented drugs for use in the treatment of cancer and HIV, says it has raised 16.0 million euros ($20.4 million) in a series B financing subscribed by its existing shareholders. The group's major shareholder, HDP Beteiligungs GmbH, has increased its stake in the business to 86%.

The company said that it has raised, in total, 41.0 million euros, including the proceeds from an earlier series A financing. The group added that it would use the funds to finance trials of several of its leading developmental products.