Helisal Deals Give 5% Lift To Cortecs' Sales

Due largely to income from the Helisal Rapid Blood test for the detection of Helicobacter pylori following distribution agreements with Astra, Boehringer Mannheim and Zenyaku, UK drug delivery and diagnostics company Cortecs International saw turnover rise 55% to L7.5 million ($11.6 million) for its fiscal year ended June 30.

Turnover also includes contributions from R&D syndications and sales of existing products within the pharmaceutical marketing operations were similar to last year. As a result, operating losses were reduced by 23% to L4.15 million ($6.4 million) and Cortecs' cash balance stood at L5.9 million at June 30.

In its preliminary results statement, Cortecs notes a number of achievements for the year, including the signing of a L19 million European distribution deal for Helisal with Boehringer Mannheim as well as a worldwide one for its ELISA H pylori antibody test kit, an exclusive L20 million distribution agreement with Japan's Zenyaku Kogyo, the granting of a US patent for H pylori saliva tests, commencement of Phase II trials for calcitonin in European centers and Pseudostat Phase I/II trials for bronchiectasis.