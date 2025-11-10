Monday 10 November 2025

Helisal Deals Give 5% Lift To Cortecs' Sales

17 September 1995

Due largely to income from the Helisal Rapid Blood test for the detection of Helicobacter pylori following distribution agreements with Astra, Boehringer Mannheim and Zenyaku, UK drug delivery and diagnostics company Cortecs International saw turnover rise 55% to L7.5 million ($11.6 million) for its fiscal year ended June 30.

Turnover also includes contributions from R&D syndications and sales of existing products within the pharmaceutical marketing operations were similar to last year. As a result, operating losses were reduced by 23% to L4.15 million ($6.4 million) and Cortecs' cash balance stood at L5.9 million at June 30.

In its preliminary results statement, Cortecs notes a number of achievements for the year, including the signing of a L19 million European distribution deal for Helisal with Boehringer Mannheim as well as a worldwide one for its ELISA H pylori antibody test kit, an exclusive L20 million distribution agreement with Japan's Zenyaku Kogyo, the granting of a US patent for H pylori saliva tests, commencement of Phase II trials for calcitonin in European centers and Pseudostat Phase I/II trials for bronchiectasis.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
9 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze