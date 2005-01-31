Helix BioMedix in anti-infective collaboration with Smith & Nephew

US firm Helix BioMedix has signed a memorandum of understanding with UK-headquartered Smith & Nephew, one of the world's leaders in advanced wound management, which gives the latter a right of first offer to license certain rights to a number of wound-related indications for HB50, a Helix BioMedix proprietary peptide.
In return, S&N has agreed to provide input on the preclinical and clinical development of HB50 as a topical anti-infective for use in wound care. Under the terms of the memorandum of understanding, S&N will also be providing wound-management expertise to the Helix BioMedix development team throughout the development process.
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