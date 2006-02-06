Helix licenses L-DOS47 Ab from NRC-IBS

Canadian cancer specialist Helix BioPharma has signed an agreement with the National Research Council of Canada's Institute for Biological Sciences, to assist with the ongoing characterization of an antibody against lung cancer previously licensed to Helix for its new drug candidate, L-DOS47, as well as to identify more novel tumor-targeting antibodies.

Under the terms of the deal, Helix will fund the work through the provision of cash and both parties will provide research in kind. The NRC-IBS has entrusted Helix to settle the terms of an exclusive worldwide license, with rights to sublicense, that will allow it to commercialize all intellectual property arising from this agreement.

L-DOS47 combines the Aurora, Toronto-headquartered firm's proprietary DOS47 new drug candidate with a highly-specific antibody, to form a potential new targeted product for the treatment of adenocarcinoma of the lung, the most common form of cancer in the world today. L-DOS47 is thought to function by leveraging a natural process in the body called the urea cycle, to produce an anti-cancer effect.