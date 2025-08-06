Wednesday 6 August 2025

Helix Nanotechnologies

A Boston-based biotech company developing an advanced mRNA platform to create vaccines and therapies to augment the immune system’s power to fight disease.

Founded in 2013 by Hannu Rajaniemi (CEO) and Carina Namih, the company integrates synthetic biology, nanotechnology, and immunoengineering to advance immune-targeting platforms.

In August 2025, HelixNano signed a memorandum of understanding with Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDCX) to co-develop thermostable mRNA vaccines for infectious diseases. The partnership combines HelixNano’s lead vaccine candidate HN‑0001 with Medicus’ dissolvable microneedle array technology. The goal is to deliver freeze-resistant, needle-free vaccines that can be distributed without cold-chain requirements—particularly important for global health use in low-resource settings.

Earlier, in February 2024, HelixNano entered a Phase I clinical trial in Australia for HN‑0001, a synthetic mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine manufactured using 4basebio’s synthetic opDNA platform. The trial marked the company’s first human study and demonstrated early safety data, supporting HelixNano’s development strategy of pairing stable RNA formats with novel delivery systems.

HelixNano is backed by a scientific advisory board that includes leading figures in immunotherapy and vaccine development. Its pipeline includes programs in solid tumor immunotherapy and transplant rejection, with additional infectious disease candidates in preclinical stages.

