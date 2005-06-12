Helix opens extra test centers in topical INF-alpha Ph II study

Ontario, Canada-headquartered biopharmaceutical firm Helix BioPharma has opened two new German sites for the Phase II clinical trial of its topical interferon alpha-2b product at the Charite Berlin, one of the largest university hospitals in Europe.

The sites will fall under the direction of Achim Schneider, the principal investigator, and are expected to begin enrolling patients immediately.

The study, which began in November 2004 at the Friedrich Schiller University in Jena, Germany, is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the drug in the treatment of women with low-grade squamous intra-epithelial lesions that are positive for human papilloma virus infection and so are likely to develop into cervical cancer.