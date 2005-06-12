Helix opens extra test centers in topical INF-alpha Ph II study

Ontario, Canada-headquartered biopharmaceutical firm Helix BioPharma has opened two new German sites for the Phase II clinical trial of its topical interferon alpha-2b product at the Charite Berlin, one of the largest university hospitals in Europe.
The sites will fall under the direction of Achim Schneider, the principal investigator, and are expected to begin enrolling patients immediately.
The study, which began in November 2004 at the Friedrich Schiller University in Jena, Germany, is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the drug in the treatment of women with low-grade squamous intra-epithelial lesions that are positive for human papilloma virus infection and so are likely to develop into cervical cancer.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze