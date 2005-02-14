Helsinn licenses Aloxi to ribosepharm

Swiss drug group Helsinn Healthcare SA has granted exclusive license and distribution rights in Germany for its drug Aloxi (palonosetron hydrochloride) to the Germany-based drugmaker, ribosepharm.
Aloxi is a second-generation 5-HT3 antagonist approved for the treatment of nausea and vomiting induced by chemotherapy in the USA, where it has over 1 million users and is expected to have grossed up to $160.0 million in 2004. The European Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has recommended Aloxi's approval for the same indications.
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