Helsinn licenses Aloxi to ribosepharm

Swiss drug group Helsinn Healthcare SA has granted exclusive license and distribution rights in Germany for its drug Aloxi (palonosetron hydrochloride) to the Germany-based drugmaker, ribosepharm.

Aloxi is a second-generation 5-HT3 antagonist approved for the treatment of nausea and vomiting induced by chemotherapy in the USA, where it has over 1 million users and is expected to have grossed up to $160.0 million in 2004. The European Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has recommended Aloxi's approval for the same indications.