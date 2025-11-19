HemaSure's Transfusion Developments Are Go

US blood transfusion biotechnology specialist Hemasure has received Food and Drug Administration clearance to market its white blood cell filtration system, LeukoNet. The approval follows immediately on from two notifications of US patent allowance. One is for a priming and draining vent system for blood filters, applied to the LeukoNet technology, and the other is for a ligand for use in removing free hemoglobin from blood during surgery.

The LeukoNet product, described as a pre-storage leukoreduction system, has been designed to exorcise potentially harmful leukocytes from red blood cell concentrates prior to transfusion. The company believes that LeukoNet, with its proprietary venting mechanics, will eliminate the operator intervention required for other blood filters currently on the market and may lead to reduced labor costs for blood centers utilizing the new hardware. Hemasure intends to market the filter to US and forgein blood centers and expects it to begin generating revenues this year.

The ligand technology is being developed in conjuction with a second filtration system, HemoNet, to remove, in addition to other impurities, free hemoglobin during intraoperative autologous transfusion. The ligand moiety has been designed to attach to a filter matrix and sponge-up free hemoglobin as blood samples are passed through. The company believes that HemoNet may stimulate growth in the IAT market due to its ease of use.