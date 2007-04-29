Hematide corrects anemia in CKD patients

US drugmaker Affymax says that the results to date from two separate Phase II trials of Hematide in dialysis and non-dialysis chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients, suggest that in treatment naive, non-dialysis patients the product could correct anemia when administered monthly at an appropriate dose.

The firm added that the data, which were presented at the World Congress of Nephrology meeting, held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, show that the mean hemoglobin levels of dialysis patients previously treated with three-times weekly epoetin alfa could be maintained at clinically-acceptable levels following a switch to once-monthly dosing of Hematide at an appropriate dose.

Findings generated to date were from two multicenter, open-label studies that have enrolled a total of 304 patients. Of those, 90 treatment-naive CKD patients who were not on dialysis in the correction study were treated with Hematide once every four weeks. The mean Hgb level was 10.2g/dL at study entry and was increased to greater than 11g/dL following an initial dose of Hematide. In the maintenance-conversion study, 90 patients previously treated with epoetin alfa were switched to Hematide once every four weeks. The mean baseline Hgb level, which was 11.5g/dL at the start, was maintained within +/- 1g/dL at the end of six months of treatment. Hematide was generally well tolerated with an adverse event profile consistent with the chronic kidney disease patients, Affymax noted.