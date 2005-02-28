Hemipherx' Alferon N flagged as potential avian flu drug by CNBC

USA-based drug developer Hemispherx Biopharma says it has been highlighted on broadcaster CNBC's "Closing Bell" program as being one of a few companies with a plausible potential treatment for the deadly avian flu virus.
The company has already assessed its antiviral product Alferon N (interferon alfa-n3, human leukocyte-derived) in the food and water of birds raised as poultry crops (where the virus may breed), finding that it lowers mortality rates and contributes to a healthier bird population, and is set to begin drug trials in humans next month, it said.
The section of the CNBC program discussed the lack of any currently-available therapy for this virus, which the World Health Organization fears could soon cause a pandemic infection if it mutates and transfers from animals to humans.
