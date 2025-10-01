HemisphereRx' Ampligen

HemisphereRx Biopharma has reported that its nucleic acid-based therapy for HIV infection, Ampligen, can switch patients from an unresponsive Theta state to a responsive state when given in combination with zidovudine.
Theta switching is a theory, advanced by US National Institutes of Health researchers, which holds that HIV-positive patients can be forced from Th 2 immunity status (antibody-mediated and associated with a poor prognosis) to the more potent Th 1 (cell-mediated) immunity. Prior studies have indicated that the median survival of Th 1 patients is 69 months, compared to 34 months for TH 2 patients.
Prior to the advent of Ampligen, a patient's Theta status could be assessed, but there was no way it could be altered pharmacologically. Further trials are planned, probably in combination with protease inhibitors.
