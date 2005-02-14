Hemispherx expands Alferon N trial against avian influenza

Hemispherx Biopharma, a US drugmaker focusing on immune-based chronic disorders has agreed to studies in partnership with US government-sponsored laboratories to determine the potential antiviral activity of Alferon N (interferon alfa-n3, human leukocyte-derived) against avian influenza.

Research carried out by the company has shown that low doses of Alferon N added to the water and food supply of the bird population can reduce death rate as well as producing healthier weight compared to birds that received placebo. Typically, commercially-reared poultry is housed in close quarters and exposed to various stressful conditions, like outbreaks of viral infections, which makes the birds more susceptible to disease. hemispherx hopes to develop Interferon N as a a guarding measure against and influenza outbreak.