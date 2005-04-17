Hemosol closes $13.4M financing

Canada's Hemosol Corp says that it has closed the previously-announced financing transactions to raise aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $13.4 million and the extension of the company's $20.0 million credit facility.
Hemosol also announced that it had achieved a key milestone in its therapeutic protein initiative by completing the technology transfer and successfully implementing the novel Cascade technology at a 30- liter scale in its state-of-the-art facility. Implementation of the Cascade at this magnitude has established a foundation to build toward clinical scale production by the end of the third quarter of 2005, the firm noted.
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