Hep C leadership sumit engages HCV stakeholders

An estimated 4 million Americans have been infected by the hepatitis C virus. Because no significant new US federal resources to fight the HCV epidemic are planned for the near future, improving on the current response requires creative and coordinated leveraging of available assets. As a result, the first annual Hepatitis C Leadership Summit was convened recently in Boston, to explore actionable opportunities to elevate the response to the HCV epidemic using currently identifiable resources.

Although there are certainly a wide array of issues that need attention, the HCVLS explored three specific areas of opportunity:

- engaging health care insurers, both private and public, on the opportunities available to cost-effectively respond to the HCV epidemic. Because inaction in the face of the epidemic will be vastly more expensive for insurers, a dialogue at the HCVLS engaged insurers in elevating HCV as a priority. Insurers can act as a primary motivator for the identification and treatment of those with hepatitis C, dramatically affecting the current response;