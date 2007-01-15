HerbalPharm validates anti-aging compound

HerbalPharm, a Florida, USA-based biotechnology firm, says that its co-founder, Robert Ko, has published results of research on the key compound of its proprietary formula, an isomer of Schisandrin B, which is a bioactive ingredient of the fruit, Fructus schisandrae. The compound was determined to have demonstrable and comprehensive anti-aging properties, and effectively counteracted a leading cause of aging - mitochondrial decay.
The new findings were published in the December 2006 issue of the journals Molecular and Cellular Biology and Biogerontology. Among research papers published on anti-aging, HerbalPharm believes that this compound is the first, and the only one found thus far, to have results published regarding its demonstrable ability to counteract mitochondrial decay.
