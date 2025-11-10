Herpes simplex related ulcers gain benefit from Zovirax

- Dutch researchers have found that patients with acute myeloid leukemia, who often suffer from Herpes simplex virus-related mouth ulcers (stomatitis) during chemotherapy, can gain significant benefit from prophylactic treatment with Glaxo Wellcome's antiherpetic drug Zovirax (aciclovir). 74 AML patients who were seropositive for HSV-1 received either aciclovir or placebo on top of their chemotherapy regimen. 97% of the placebo group developed mouth ulcers, compared to 67% of the aciclovir group. This suggests that HSV-1 is a common cause of stomatitis in patients receiving chemotherapy.
