Herve Gaymard Takes Over French Health Portfolio

A virtual political unknown, Herve Gaymard, has taken over as French Health and Social Security Secretary, following the departure of Elisabeth Huber with the collapse of what is now being described as the administration of (French Prime Minister) Alain Juppe Version 1 - which lasted for the record period of 174 days.

Mrs Huber is supposed to have been less than firm in her direction of moves to control French health care spending, though all her latest statements indicated that recent surges in drug spending growth, for example, were to be dealt with in a series of measures to be announced before the end of the year. No fewer than eight women ministers have disappeared in the reshuffle. The new Juppe II administration has been designed with the principal aim - in the Prime Minister's words - of "reducing deficits and debts."

The task of slashing the burgeoning social security deficit will fall primarily on the new and powerful Labor and Social Affairs Minister, Jacques Barrot, with Mr Gaymard undertaking the detailed negotiations - notably with doctors - to achieve further significant reductions in health spending. Opposition to the harder line of the government - including that on health spending cuts - has been building up for several weeks from both traditional unions and professional organization, and it seems to many observers that the French health service may be heading for a winter of discontent.