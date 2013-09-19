Wednesday 17 June 2026

HGS delivers 20K doses of anti-anthrax MAb to US stockpile

19 September 2013

US diagnostics firm Human Genome Sciences has begun delivery of 20,000 doses of its human monoclonal antibody drug ABthrax (raxibacumab) to the  US strategic national stockpile for use in the treatment of inhalation  anthrax.

ABthrax is a first-in-class treatment for anthrax, and the first  procurement under Project BioShield of a product discovered and  developed after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. It  specifically targets the deadly toxins released within the human body by  Bacillus anthracis that are the real culprits in most anthrax-related  deaths. ABthrax is being developed under a contract entered into in 2006  with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority of the  Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, US  Department of Health and Human Services.

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