HGS delivers 20K doses of anti-anthrax MAb to US stockpile

US diagnostics firm Human Genome Sciences has begun delivery of 20,000 doses of its human monoclonal antibody drug ABthrax (raxibacumab) to the US strategic national stockpile for use in the treatment of inhalation anthrax.

ABthrax is a first-in-class treatment for anthrax, and the first procurement under Project BioShield of a product discovered and developed after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. It specifically targets the deadly toxins released within the human body by Bacillus anthracis that are the real culprits in most anthrax-related deaths. ABthrax is being developed under a contract entered into in 2006 with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, US Department of Health and Human Services.