HGS initiates enrollment in Ph III Miraxion study

Amarin Corp of the UK says that the global not-for-profit organization Huntington Study Group has started enrollment for the US Phase III clinical trial of the firm's Miraxion (eicosapentaenoic acid) in patients, aged 35 years or older, who have mild-to-moderate Huntington's disease.

Miraxion is thought to stabilize nerve cell membranes and improve neurological functioning, although the exact mechanism of action is not currently known, the company noted. Data from a previous trial indicate that Miraxion 2g/daily was well-tolerated over 12 months.