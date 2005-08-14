HGS makes $230M private placing

US company Human Genome Sciences has intiated the pricing of $230.0 million of 2.25% convertible subordinated notes due 2012 through a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A, as amended.

The Rockville, Madison-headquartered firm expected to close the transaction from August 9 onwards and the notes are convertible into HGS common stock at a price of around $17.78 per share.