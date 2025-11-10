HHS Sec Rejects Medicare Reform Plans

Testifying before the US Senate Finance Committee, Health and Human Services Secretary Donna Shalala has rejected many of the Congressional options for remaking Medicare. The Administration does not want to raise the eligibility age, increase premiums or other costs for beneficiaries, reduce payments to hospitals serving the poor, give vouchers to the elderly to buy insurance or allow tax breaks to encourage private savings for medical needs.

Her comments came hours before Pete Domenici, chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, offered proposals to balance the federal budget in seven years. His plan would cut projected spending on Medicare and Medicaid by $430 billion, or 16% of the $2.7 trillion that would otherwise be spent. While not specifying how the savings would be made, he would cut $256 billion from Medicare over seven years, so that it would grow 7% annually rather than at the 10% rate under current law. Each state would receive a lump sum for Medicare, and the growth in medicaid spending would be cut in half to 5% a year over the next seven years. Projected federal Medicaid spending would be cut by $175 billion, or 18% of the $955 billion to be spent under current law.

These figures would have to be achieved via changes in Medicare and Medicaid, and approved by the Senate Finance Committee, the House Ways and Means Committee, the House Commerce Committee and then both Houses of Congress.