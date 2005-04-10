Hi-Tech licenses asthma drug from Biomarin

USA-based generic drugmaker Hi-Tech Pharmacal has signed a licensing and supply agreement for BioMarin Pharmaceutical's asthma medication, Orapred (prednisolone). BioMarin will manufacture a private-label version of the Orapred oral formulation and Hi-Tech will market and sell the product. The latter will pay the former a transfer price based on the cost of production and an additional amount based on net sales. For easier administration, the children's formulation of the drug masks the bitter taste of the active ingredient.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze