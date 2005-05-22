Hi-Tech's ANDA for generic Floxin gets tentative approval

New York, USA-based drugmaker Hi-Tech Pharmacal says that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted tentative approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for ofloxacin otic solution.
The agent is the generic equivalent of Japanese drugmaker Daiichi's Floxin otic solution, indicated for the treatment of bacterial infections of the ear, which, in 2004, had sales of $77.0 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze