HIGH CHOLESTEROL CORRECTED

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania Medical Center in the USA have reported in the journal Nature Genetics that they have partially corrected the inherited disorder, familial hypercholesterolemia, by supplying an affected patient with copies of the gene which she lacks. The results were announced at a press conference recently, some two years after the woman received the gene therapy.

The researchers said that the procedure had resulted in a cut in the patient's low-density lipoprotein (LDL) levels by around 20%, as well as causing a significant increase in high-density lipoprotein (HDL). High LDL levels are considered a negative risk factor for cardiovascular disease, while HDL, which "scavenges" cholesterol from the circulation, is a protective element. The procedure involved removing 15% of the patient's liver, transfecting the cells in vitro with the missing gene using a viral vector and then reinfusing the cells into the patient via the portal vein, which supplies the liver.

Slowed Disease Progression The researchers noted at the press conference that around 3%-5% of the patient's liver cells had had their genetic defect corrected. Recent scans of her arteries have shown no evidence of progressive atherosclerosis - she had already had her first heart attack at age 16 and underwent bypass surgery at the age of 26. Nevertheless, the researchers noted that her cholesterol levels remain at more than twice the top end of the normal range, and they had as yet no idea whether the gene therapy would end up prolonging her life.