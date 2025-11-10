High Cost of Drugs In Japan: Govt Study

A survey by the Central Social Insurance Medical Council of Japan's Ministry of Health and Welfare has found that the cost of pharmaceuticals used during an average stay in hospital in japan in 1993 was 15,000 yen ($173.71), compared with an average of 7,000 yen in France, and only 6,000 yen in germany.

Medications accounted for 15.9% of the total bills of Japanese hospital patients during the year, against 7.9% in germany and 5.7% in France. And for drugs administered to patients without a hospital stay, Japan averaged 57,000 yen per capita in 1993, compared with 50,000 yen for France and 38,000 yen in Germany.

pharmaceuticals accounted for 29.1% of Japan's total medical expenditures in 1993, compared with percentages of 19.9% in France and 17.1% in Germany.