HILLARY'S HEALTH CARE HEDGE FUND

In an analysis of the investment portfolio developed by Hillary Rodham Clinton since 1978, which by 1992 was estimated to have been worth anything between $500,000 and $1.5 million, Business Week notes that it includes about $90,000 in a hedge fund that contains a number of health care stocks.

Considering the First Lady's involvement in health care reform, the journal wonders whether such investments might constitute a conflict of interests. Business Week reveals that Mrs Clinton's personal fortune has benefited handsomely from her investments in telecommunications and commodities, as well as fees for board directorships.