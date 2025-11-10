Histamine-Releasing Factor Isolated

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University, USA, have isolated a histamine-releasing factor, a compound that may belong to a large group of proteins that cause about 18% of the population to have severe allergic reactions. A report on the study, in which the protein was isolated from fluids taken from patients, is published in the journal Science.
In those with HRF, the normal release of histamines following exposure to an allergen is followed several hours later by a late-phase reaction linked to chronic sniffles, asthma and other allergy symptoms. A test for HRF is being developed, according to Susan MacDonald of Johns Hopkins, who added that it would have little practical application since there is now no treatment. Once a receptor is found, she said, a drug could be developed to block the reaction. Allergic reaction is complex and HRF is not the only factor linked to it, Dr MacDonald added, and researchers will have to identify the whole family of proteins before severe allergic reactions can be thoroughly understood and controlled.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze