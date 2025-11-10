Histamine-Releasing Factor Isolated

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University, USA, have isolated a histamine-releasing factor, a compound that may belong to a large group of proteins that cause about 18% of the population to have severe allergic reactions. A report on the study, in which the protein was isolated from fluids taken from patients, is published in the journal Science.

In those with HRF, the normal release of histamines following exposure to an allergen is followed several hours later by a late-phase reaction linked to chronic sniffles, asthma and other allergy symptoms. A test for HRF is being developed, according to Susan MacDonald of Johns Hopkins, who added that it would have little practical application since there is now no treatment. Once a receptor is found, she said, a drug could be developed to block the reaction. Allergic reaction is complex and HRF is not the only factor linked to it, Dr MacDonald added, and researchers will have to identify the whole family of proteins before severe allergic reactions can be thoroughly understood and controlled.