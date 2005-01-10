HIV/AIDS group urges ban on US DTC ads

Following the recent series of safety problems with prescription drugs, the US government must implement an emergency ban on direct-to-consumer advertising by the pharmaceutical industry, says the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, which is the USA's largest AIDS organization.
The drug industry continues to abuse and manipulate the fast-track drug approval process first implemented by the Food and Drug Administration for treatments for genuine life-threatening illnesses "in order to bring hugely profitable and, as Pfizer's Celebrex (celecoxib) and Merck & Co's Vioxx (rofecoxib) demonstrate, increasingly deadly drugs to market," said AHF president Michael Weinstein. "While it may have been worth the risk for illnesses that are truly deadly, is it worth jeopardizing the American public's health in order to bring new, 'me-too' drugs that are really glorified aspirin compounds?" he asked.
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