HIV In Saliva

- Secretory leukocyte protease inhibitor is one of the main reasons why HIV is not transmitted in the saliva, according to a report from the US National Institute of Dental Researchers. The protein attaches itself to white blood cells and appears to protect them from being infected by the virus. How the protein actually prevents infection is still not understood, although the researchers say that it may be possible to use it systemically. US-firm Synergen owns rights to the protein.