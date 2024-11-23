Hivid Approved In UK

- Hoffmann-La Roche has received approval in the UK for its antiviral Hivid (zalcitabine) as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with advanced HIV infection, who have either experienced disease progression while receiving zidovudine (Wellcome's Retrovir) or who are intolerant to zidovudine.

The drug is available in packs of 100 x 0.75mg tablets at L158.71 ($244) and 100 x 0.375mg at L104.20.