HIVIG Found Safe In AIDS Study

In a study in which North American Biologicals' hyperimmune anti-HIVimmunoglobulin was given to humans for the first time, researchers report (in the July issue of Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy) that the product is safe and can maintain high titers of antibody to the HIV p24 protein in patients.

All patients completed the study and tolerated the treatment well, Reuters reports, with no dose-limiting adverse events observed.