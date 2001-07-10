HMOs "do not have to fund Viagra:" US judge

Kaiser Permanente, the US state of California's largest healthmaintenance organization, may remove Pfizer's impotence drug Viagra (sildenafil) from its formulary, a Superior Court judge in the state has ruled.

In 1998, the state Department of Corporations refused Kaiser's request for permission to exclude Viagra from its basic prescription coverage, but Judge Lloyd Connelly said this month that the HMO was within its rights to offer different kinds of pharmacy benefits.