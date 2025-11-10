HMR, Ariad In Osteoporosis Link-Up

Hoechst Marion Roussel is to collaborate with Ariad Pharmaceuticals on the development of drugs to treat osteoporosis and other related disorders. The deal, worth up to $40 million to Ariad, has the aim of developing small-molecule drugs that block the activity of Src, a signaling protein found in osteoclasts which may be critical to the pathogenesis of osteoporosis. HMR is to set up a dedicated research group to collaborate with Ariad.