HMR Files For Tavanic In The UK

- Hoechst Marion Roussel has filed for marketing clearance of itsantibiotic Tavanic (levofloxacin) with the UK Medicines Control Agency. Approval in the UK is expected by September of this year, and in the European Union by April 1998. The antibiotic, which is from the quinolone class and has been tested in a range of indications including sepsis, intra-abdominal infections and sinusitis, is particularly effective in the treatment of respiratory tract diseases, says the company.