HMR Files NDA for Dolasetron

- Hoechst Marion Roussel has submitted a New Drug Application for Anzemet (dolasetron mesylate) for the prevention of nausea and vomiting in patients undergoing chemotherapy, with the US Food and Drug Administration. Anzemet is in the 5-HT3 receptor antagonists class of drugs, where Glaxo Wellcome's Zofran (ondansetron) and SmithKline Beecham's Kytril (granisetron) are already on the market. HMR's product is also intended for use in the prevention and treatment of nausea and vomiting in patients undergoing surgery, as are the GW and SB drugs.