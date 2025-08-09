HMR India Aims To Double Its Vaccine Output

Hoechst Marion Roussel (India) plans to double the turnover of itsvaccine production over the next five years, according to its managing director, Debabrata Bhadury. He is quoted by the Economic Times of India as saying the increased vaccine output will be achieved through its joint venture in India with the US company Chiron.
The joint venture, Chiron Behring, is owned 49% by HMR and 51% by Chiron. It will begin rolling-out its new products headed by a hepatitis B vaccine in 1999. Chiron Behring also plans to produce vaccines for hepatitis A, as well as one for mumps, measles and rubella.
Mr Bhadury said HMR will market the vaccines produced by the JV, acquiring the output at a transfer price. He also said that HMR has sold its unit at Ankleswar in western India to the joint venture for 63 million rupees ($1.5 million).
