HMR JV In S Africa

The supervisory board of Roussel Uclaf has approved a project to form a joint venture to manage the pharmaceutical activities of Hoechst Marion Roussel in South Africa. RU will own 35% of the new company, pending determination of the balance sheet values.

Meantime, RU believes that the cost of voluntary withdrawal of the abbreviated antibiotic drug applications held by OPOS and new filings for three active ingredients, cefaclor, minocycline and clindamycin, in the USA could have a net impact of 215 million French francs ($41.2 million) on 1996 consolidated accounts.