HMR Licenses Alliance Respiratory Drug

Hoechst Marion Roussel has signed an agreement with Alliance Pharmaceutical for a worldwide license to develop and market LiquiVent (perflubron), Alliance's candidate treatment for acute respiratory failure. The deal is conditional upon the drawing up of final terms and conditions, expected within 60 days.

LiquiVent, an inert oxygen-carrying liquid, is in Phase II/III trials to prevent respiratory distress in children who require mechanical ventilation. The drug is also in Phase II trials for adults and premature infants who develop respiratory distress. It is thought to improve respiratory gas exchange and lung mechanics.