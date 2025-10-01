HMR Licenses Alliance Respiratory Drug

Hoechst Marion Roussel has signed an agreement with Alliance Pharmaceutical for a worldwide license to develop and market LiquiVent (perflubron), Alliance's candidate treatment for acute respiratory failure. The deal is conditional upon the drawing up of final terms and conditions, expected within 60 days.
LiquiVent, an inert oxygen-carrying liquid, is in Phase II/III trials to prevent respiratory distress in children who require mechanical ventilation. The drug is also in Phase II trials for adults and premature infants who develop respiratory distress. It is thought to improve respiratory gas exchange and lung mechanics.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze