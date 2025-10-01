HMR's Amaryl Launched For Diabetes In The USA

Hoechst Marion Roussel has launched its new insulin-sparing sulfonylurea drug Amaryl (glimepiride), for the treatment of Type II diabetes, in the USA. The drug was approved by the Food and Drug Administration late last year (Marketletter December 11, 1995). Amaryl was first launched in Switzerland last year and is also available in Sweden, Denmark and Holland.

Glimepiride is the only sulfonylurea which is indicated for use both as a monotherapy and in combination with insulin. The new drug differs from other sulfonylureas, such as glibenclamide, in that it binds to a discrete, novel binding site on pancreatic beta cells and has a shorter interaction time with the receptor. Like glibenclamide, the net result of this binding is the closure of ATP-sensitive potassium channels, depolarization of the beta cells and the opening of calcium channels, which in turn results in insulin secretion.

In a multicenter study, glimepiride helped 69% of patients meet the Diabetes Control and Complications Trial (DCCT) "gold-standard" target for tighter glucose control (hemoglobin A1c<7.2%). The drug offers 24-hour control of blood glucose levels with once-daily dosing, according to Peter Ladell, president of HMR North America. When used as an adjunct to diet and exercise, the drug offered effective glucose control without putting patients at risk of hypoglycemia.