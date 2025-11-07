HMR's Arava Moves Closer To US Approval

Hoechst Marion Roussel's new treatment for active rheumatoid arthritisin adults, Arava (leflunomide), has received a unanimous recommendation for approval from the US Food and Drug Administration's Arthritis Advisory Committee.
If the FDA goes on to approve leflunomide, it will be the first new disease-modifying antirheumatic drug developed specifically for RA in 13 years. HMR filed for approval to market the product on March 10, and as the FDA designated it a priority-review case (because treatment options for RA remain limited), a final verdict should be forthcoming in the first half of September.
Leflunomide acts by a novel mechanism of action, namely the irreversible inhibition of an enzyme called dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH), which is required for pyrimidine synthesis and cell proliferation. Inhibition of DHODH leads to a slowing in the proliferation of the activated lymphocytes that are implicated in the pathophysiology of RA.
