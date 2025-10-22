HMR sells brands to King Pharma

US drugmaker King Pharmaceuticals has reached agreement with HoechstMarion Roussel in the USA to acquire from it three branded prescription products. The deal concerns the US rights to the ACE inhibitor Altace (ramipril), and certain worldwide rights to the anti-infective cream AVC (sulfanilamide) and the burn cream Silvadene (silver sulfadiazine). Net sales of the three products were around $91.3 million in 1997 (Altace, which has patent protection through 2008, contributed $83.7 million) and some $71.5 million for the first nine months of 1998.

The total cost of the acquisition to King is $362.5 million. King also announced that it has obtained a related commitment from Credit Suisse First Boston, First Union National Bank and Bank of America for a senior secured credit facility in an aggregate principal amount of $500 million, which will be used to finance the product-rights acquisition.

King's chairman and chief executive, John Gregory, said "the aquisition of Altace will dramatically expand King's presence in the approximately $5.5 billion US antihypertensive market and will exemplify once again the successful implementation of our primary growth strategy to acquire additional branded pharmaceutical products." As part of the deal, King will enter into a six-month transition services agreement, under which HMR will provide sales and marketing support and access to its medical staff and expertise for Altace.