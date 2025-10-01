HMR Terfenadine Verdict

- Hoechst Marion Roussel has received a favorable decision against Baker-Norton Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of IVAX Corp, in its litigation over patent rights covering a metabolite of terfenadine, the active component in HMR's antihistamine product Seldane. IVAX' generic version of the drug was deemed to be infringing HMR's patent by the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida. IVAX now cannot have its marketing application approved in the USA until the expiration of this patent in 1999, pending the outcome of ongoing litigation. IVAX won a tentative approval for its generic terfenadine earlier this month (Marketletter February 12).
