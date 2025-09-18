HMR to divest Kansas CRO unit to Quintiles

Hoechst AG's pharmaceutical arm, Hoechst Marion Roussel (which hasrecently announced plans to merge with the drug unit of France's Rhone-Poulenc; Marketletters passim), has said it intends to sell its drug innovation and approval division and its Kansas City-based contract research facility to Quintiles Transnational Corp for around $93 million.
According to AFX News, HMR said the proposed sale will guarantee Quintiles revenue of $436 million over five years for continued support and completion of ongoing development projects at the division. The company added that this will provide substantial cost savings over what it planned to spend at the division. HMR intends to offer Quintiles all its US outsourcing services up to an additional $144 million and grant it preferred status as a CRO organization partner.
