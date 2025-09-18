Thursday 18 September 2025

HMR to divest Kansas CRO unit to Quintiles

23 December 1998

Hoechst AG's pharmaceutical arm, Hoechst Marion Roussel (which hasrecently announced plans to merge with the drug unit of France's Rhone-Poulenc; Marketletters passim), has said it intends to sell its drug innovation and approval division and its Kansas City-based contract research facility to Quintiles Transnational Corp for around $93 million.

According to AFX News, HMR said the proposed sale will guarantee Quintiles revenue of $436 million over five years for continued support and completion of ongoing development projects at the division. The company added that this will provide substantial cost savings over what it planned to spend at the division. HMR intends to offer Quintiles all its US outsourcing services up to an additional $144 million and grant it preferred status as a CRO organization partner.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

ARTHEx raises $87 million in upsized series B to advance RNA therapy
Pharmaceutical
ARTHEx raises $87 million in upsized series B to advance RNA therapy
17 September 2025
Biosimilars
Alteogen wins European approval for Eylea biosimilar Eyluxvi
17 September 2025
Biotechnology
UCB’s Bimzelx continues to improve HS outcomes at three years
17 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Indian pharma seeks exemption from new wave of US tariffs
17 September 2025
Biotechnology
Award for study on Prota’s peanut oral immunotherapy
17 September 2025
Biotechnology
Oruka reveals $180M financing and late breaking psoriasis data
17 September 2025
Biotechnology
Ollin Biosciences launches with $100m and two eye drug challengers
17 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Oruka Therapeutics
A biotechnology company developing novel biologics for the treatment of chronic skin diseases.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze