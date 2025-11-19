Hoechst Buys Stake In Genomics

Hoechst Marion Roussel is to enter the arena of genome research via a three-year cooperation agreement which draws on the advanced technologies of two active genetic special- ists, Lynx Therapeutics and Incyte Pharmaceuticals.
The company is optimistic that buying a significant stake in the genomics business, a purchase that is likely to cost Hoechst nearly $50 million, will provide it with novel disease targets upon which new drugs can be developed.
Incyte is the owner of the LIFESEQ database, one of the largest proprietory stores of gene sequence data and gene expression information. Lynx, on the other hand, is an expert in genomic mapping and a pioneer in the field of rapid DNA sequencing. Hoechst believes that its involvement should help accelerate the reduction to practice of the Lynx technologies.
