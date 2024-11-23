Hoechst Completes RU Buyout

- Hoechst has begun a public buyout offer for the remaining 0.73%shares of Roussel Uclaf. It is offering to buy the remaining 180,468 common shares and 18,989 preferred nonvoting shares at a price of 1,530 French francs ($270.80) and 1,330 francs respectively. The public buyout is compulsory because Hoechst already owns 99.8% of the preferred nonvoting shares and 99.3% of the common shares. The buyout will end on March 10, and on March 11, Roussel Uclaf will be delisted from the Paris bourse.
